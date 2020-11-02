Also available on the nbc app

They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing! Beyoncé got fans buzzing with a new revelation to British Vogue that she actually keeps two real beehives at her home for an extra special reason! "I've had them at my house for a while now," she explained. "I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties."

