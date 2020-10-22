Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna & More Join #EndSARS Movement: 'My Heart Is Broken For Nigeria'

CLIP10/22/20
Also available on the nbc app

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are using their voices to call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria with the hashtag #EndSARS. For more than two weeks, Nigerians have taken to the streets to rally for the dissolution of the special anti-robbery squad, better known as SARS police unit, which is widely viewed as abusive. Now Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Demi Lovato and more are throwing their fame behind the cause.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, SARS, Nigeria, #EndSARS
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.