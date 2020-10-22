Also available on the nbc app

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are using their voices to call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria with the hashtag #EndSARS. For more than two weeks, Nigerians have taken to the streets to rally for the dissolution of the special anti-robbery squad, better known as SARS police unit, which is widely viewed as abusive. Now Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Demi Lovato and more are throwing their fame behind the cause.

