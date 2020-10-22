Kate Middleton Makes Chocolate With Prince William In Belize On Rescheduled Caribbean Tour Stop
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are using their voices to call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria with the hashtag #EndSARS. For more than two weeks, Nigerians have taken to the streets to rally for the dissolution of the special anti-robbery squad, better known as SARS police unit, which is widely viewed as abusive. Now Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Demi Lovato and more are throwing their fame behind the cause.