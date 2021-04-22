Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and more stars are reacting to the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old, Ma'Khia Bryant. Beyoncé called for action on her website, writing, "We mourn the young life of Ma'Khia Bryant." Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share his frustration about the incident, writing, "Seems so unreal but this is the world we are living in. It saddens me that this has become such a normal thing. This is so far from normal and not protocol."

