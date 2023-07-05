Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating the fourth of July in epic style. On Sunday, A-listers including Beyoncé and Jay-Z flocked to the Hamptons for Fanatics' CEO Michael Rubin's white party. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lala Anthony and more celebrated the holiday at the event. Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, were also seen posing alongside his eldest daughter as Tom Brady reunited with the Patriot's Robert Kraft. Lori Harvey posted a star-studded TikTok video, while Jack Harlow beamed at other guests. Usher performed on stage and Kevin Hart also jumped up as the party continued. Kenny Chesney shared a glimpse as his night, while social media stars Dixie and Charlie D'Amelio and Alix Earle partied together with Travis Barker's son, Landon. Leonardo Dicaprio, Swiss Beats, Travis Scott, Neyo, Lil Baby, James Corden and Ellen Pompeo were also at the big event. Other stars spent the holiday in low key fashion, like Mindy Kaling who kept it casual at home doing sparklers with her kids and Kaley Cuoco who shared an adorable video of Tom Pelphrey swimming with their baby girl. Bebe Rexa, Ashanti, and Ja Rule performed at New York City's Macy's firework show.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight