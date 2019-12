Also available on the NBC app

Beyoncé is doing it big for her 38th birthday, but she doesn't want her beehive to ever forget what an epic year she had at 37 years old! The music icon took to her personal site to share over 60 super intimate snaps from the past year. "I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job baaaaby. Here is Your B at 37. Love y'all," she wrote alongside the gallery.

Appearing: