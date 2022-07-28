Main Content

Beyoncé Gives Sweet Shout Out To Kids Rumi, Sir and Blue Ahead Of 'Renaissance' Album

CLIP07/28/22

Beyoncé is thanking her support system. Just one day before the music icon's highly anticipated album "Renaissance" is set to debut, the 40-year-old shared a special message on her personal website. "I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio," she shared alongside a never-before-seen selfie.

