Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Beyoncé Drips In Diamonds For Stunning New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Set To ‘Summer Renaissance’

CLIP10/03/22

Beyoncé is giving the people what they want! The 41-year-old Grammy winner is a knockout in Tiffany & Co’s Lose Yourself in Love campaign, which is set to her song “Summer Renaissance” off her latest album. In the film, Beyoncé wears a custom shimmery silver dress accompanied by stunning Tiffany & Co jewelry. The “Energy” songstress wears the stunning jewelry as she brings some serious throwback disco-era energy as she dances in a packed club.

TV-PGS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: beyonce, Tiffany & Co, Summer Renaissance, renaissance, Chloe and Halle Bailey
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.