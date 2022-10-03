Beyoncé is giving the people what they want! The 41-year-old Grammy winner is a knockout in Tiffany & Co’s Lose Yourself in Love campaign, which is set to her song “Summer Renaissance” off her latest album. In the film, Beyoncé wears a custom shimmery silver dress accompanied by stunning Tiffany & Co jewelry. The “Energy” songstress wears the stunning jewelry as she brings some serious throwback disco-era energy as she dances in a packed club.

TV-PG S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight