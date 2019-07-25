Beyoncé Details Fitness Journey To Lose Baby Weight After Being 175lbs Post-Pregnancy

Also available on the NBC app

Beyoncé is getting real about her weight loss journey. In a new video, she reveals that pre-Coachella she weighed 175lbs, a fate she claims is "every woman's nightmare." She then goes on to share how following a strict plant-based diet helped her to lose the weight she gained when she was pregnant with her twins. The diet worked and Queen Bey looked fierce when she hit the stage at the music festival, showing off her svelte physique!

Appearing: