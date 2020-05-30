Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé took to her Instagram to urge her fans to seek justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him down by his neck. "I'm not only speaking to people of color — if you're white, Black, brown, or anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings, no more seeing people of color as less than human, we can no longer look away," she said.

