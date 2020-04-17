Also available on the nbc app

When you wish upon a star, Beyoncé arrives! The superstar made a surprise appearance in ABC's star-studded "The Disney Family Singalong" musical event, which was presented in partnership with Feeding America. Beyoncé performed a stunning rendition of "Pinocchio's" "When You Wish Upon A Star" and dedicated it to "all of the healthcare workers who've been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe." "Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don't give up hope. We're going to get through this. I promise," she assured at the end of her song.

Appearing: