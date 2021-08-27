Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé is flying high with her mini-me daughter! The music superstar shared a rare glimpse at her and 4-year-old Rumi's mother-daughter adventures on Instagram this week. She posted a boomerang of the two holding hands as they prepared to board a private helicopter. Both were dressed to impress in bold and colorful looks: Bey wore a neon orange top, a magenta mini skirt and nude heels, while Rumi looked adorable in a printed dress.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution