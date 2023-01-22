Who run the world? Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter! The mother-daughter duo hit the stage for a surprise duet at the superstar's first full concert in more than four years. Queen Bey headlined a performance at the new Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai on Saturday night, where she reportedly delivered hits like "Crazy in Love" and "Naughty Girl" in addition to her and Blue's rendition of "Brown Skin Girl."

