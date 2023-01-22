Main Content

Beyoncé & Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Stun With Surprise Duet At Icon's First Full Concert In 4 Years

CLIP01/22/23

Who run the world? Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter! The mother-daughter duo hit the stage for a surprise duet at the superstar's first full concert in more than four years. Queen Bey headlined a performance at the new Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai on Saturday night, where she reportedly delivered hits like "Crazy in Love" and "Naughty Girl" in addition to her and Blue's rendition of "Brown Skin Girl."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: beyonce, Blue Ivy, blue ivy carter, beyonce blue ivy, music
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.