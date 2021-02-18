Also available on the nbc app

Is Blue Ivy Carter America's next top model? The 9-year-old stole the show as she joined mom Beyoncé in the new campaign for the superstar's "Icy Park" capsule collection with Adidas. In one shot, the mother-daughter duo was twinning as they posed side-by-side in graphic-print puffer jackets with matching pants. Blue also showed off her personality modeling a brown monochromatic outfit featuring a cropped jacket and patent leather pants. Meanwhile, Beyoncé rocked a similar version of the style showing more skin. Following the release of the video, which also includes Hailey Bieber and rapper Gucci Mane, Tina Knowles-Lawson gave a sweet shoutout to her granddaughter on social media!

