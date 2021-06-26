It's Ariana Grande's special day - and her famous friends are celebrating! The "7 Rings" singer turned 28 on Saturday and she rang in her birthday by posting an adorable throwback snap of herself on Instagram. "Hbd tiny, I am taking care of you," she captioned the adorable pic of her younger self. Many celebs commented on the post, but Beyoncé took things one step further and marked the pop star's birthday on her personal website.

