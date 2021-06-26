Main Content

Beyoncé Celebrates Ariana Grande's 28th Birthday By Posting Adorable Throwback Snap

CLIP06/26/21

It's Ariana Grande's special day - and her famous friends are celebrating! The "7 Rings" singer turned 28 on Saturday and she rang in her birthday by posting an adorable throwback snap of herself on Instagram. "Hbd tiny, I am taking care of you," she captioned the adorable pic of her younger self. Many celebs commented on the post, but Beyoncé took things one step further and marked the pop star's birthday on her personal website.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, beyonce, beyonce news, Ariana Grande, ariana grande news, music, Music news, lifestyle, lifestyle news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.