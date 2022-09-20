Sheryl Lee Ralph is still celebrating her Emmy win! On Sunday, the 65-year-old “Abbott Elementary” actress shared her reaction to receiving a massive flower arrangement from Oprah on her Instagram. “Congratulations on the best acceptance speech of all time. I’m still celebrating you. Blessings, Oprah,” the card read. The bouquet was so large two people needed to carry it into her home. Beyoncé is another person who sent love to the Emmy winner, calling her the “original Dreamgirl” in the card, a nod to Sheryl Lee’s Broadway past.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight