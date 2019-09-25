Beyoncé Calls Daughter Blue Ivy Carter A 'Cultural Icon' Amid Trademark Dispute

Also available on the NBC app

Don't hurt yourself messing with Beyoncé's daughter! The Grammy winner fired back in new court documents amid her legal dispute to trademark the name of 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter for commercial goods, including fragrance, cosmetics, skincare and more. The "Lemonade" singer's lawyers filed the brief in response to Veronica Morales, who argued the trademark would interfere with her Boston-based event planning company, "Blue Ivy." But the latest documents shut down Morales' claims about the likelihood of confusion and also declare that Bey's firstborn is a "cultural icon."

