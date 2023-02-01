Who runs the world tour? Beyoncé. The 41-year-old superstar broke the news of her Renaissance World Tour to her Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a photo of her eye-popping "Renaissance" album cover look topped with a rhinestone studded cowgirl hat. Queen Bey's tour, her first since 2018, is set to kick off on May 10 in Stockholm and end on Sept. 27 in New Orleans. The announcement comes as she hit the stage in Dubai last week for her first full concert in more than four years.

