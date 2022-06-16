Also available on the nbc app

Queen Bey is back! Beyoncé announced on Thursday that she will be releasing new music next month. The "Single Ladies" singer updated her Instagram bio to reveal that "Act I" of her new album "Renaissance" will drop on July 29th. The new collection is her first album to be released in 6 years, she dropped "Lemonade" in 2016. "Renaissance" is reportedly going to have 16 new songs and Bey is already selling box sets on her website, without any details, artwork, or clues as to what this new era might look and sound like for the icon.

