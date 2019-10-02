Beyoncé And Solange Knowles Got Tested After Dad Mathew's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Also available on the NBC app

Beyoncé's father has been diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer. Mathew Knowles opened up about living with the diagnosis and his fight against the disease on "Good Morning America." The 67-year-old revealed the first calls he made after the diagnoses were "to my kids." "This is genetics," Knowles said. "It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk. Even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should — they went and got the test."

