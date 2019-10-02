Beyoncé And Solange Knowles Got Tested After Dad Mathew's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
Beyoncé's father has been diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer. Mathew Knowles opened up about living with the diagnosis and his fight against the disease on "Good Morning America." The 67-year-old revealed the first calls he made after the diagnoses were "to my kids." "This is genetics," Knowles said. "It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk. Even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should — they went and got the test."