Reese Witherspoon is popping bottles thanks to Beyoncé and Jay-Z! The "Legally Blonde" star received a sweet gift from the power couple who surprised her with flowers and a case of their Ace of Spades champagne following the trio's hilarious encounter at the 2020 Golden Globes. The "Morning Show" shared a glass of the bubbly with her adorable lookalike mom Betty who happily sipped and gave her stamp of approval. Jay and Bey came to Reese's rescue during Sunday's award ceremony when she and co-star Jennifer Aniston ran out of water at their table!

