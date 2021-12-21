Kate Hudson & Son Bing Have Fun Night Out In London: 'Dinner Date'
Tina Knowles recruited her Grammy-award-winning daughter Beyoncé, and her four grandkids, Solange's 17-year-old son, Julez, and Beyonce's nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and four-year-old twins Sir and Rumi to help sing the theme song for her new Facebook Watch show "Talks With Mama Tina." She posted a preview of the theme and the trailer on her Instagram on Tuesday. The song starts out with her grandkids saying "Let's talk about it, grandma" then cuts to Beyoncé singing the rest of the song.