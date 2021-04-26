Also available on the nbc app

Beyoncé shared rare childhood videos of herself in a brand new “Impossible is Nothing” video on her brand Ivy Park’s Instagram page. In the video a young Queen Bey dances and accepts an award. The footage goes on to show the Grammy winner as we see her today – as an icon hitting the stage at large concerts and belting out her hits. Many fans noticed how young Bey looked a lot like her daughter Blue Ivy.

