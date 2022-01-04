Betty White reportedly called out her late husband, Allen Ludden's, name just before she died on New Year's Eve. According to Page Six, Vicki Lawrence, who worked with Betty on "Mama's Family," claims the 99-year-old said the game show host's name moments before passing. She told the publication that Carol Burnett spoke to Betty's assistant, who was with her when she passed. "She said the very last word out of her mouth was 'Allen.'" Carol reportedly told Vicki.

