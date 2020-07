Also available on the NBC app

Bette Midler just took on a new role: mother of the bride! The Hollywood icon revealed to the Philippines' Manila Bulletin that her daughter Sophie von Haselberg recently got married. "It was a pandemic wedding, a very small wedding," she said. Bette also opened up about life under lockdown with her husband, Sophie and her new son-in-law and shared her hopes for her daughter's marriage.

Appearing: