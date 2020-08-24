Also available on the NBC app

Bette Midler is sounding off on Piers Morgan! The controversial host took to Twitter to share a video of Meghan Markle recently talking about the importance of voting and he wasn't here for it. "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way," he said. And the Tweet just got a three-word response from Bette, who simply wrote, "Oh, f**k off."

