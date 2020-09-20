Also available on the nbc app

Bette Midler and Julianne Moore are heartbroken over the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The stars reacted to the tragic news of the Supreme Court Justice's passing in an interview with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall for the upcoming biographical film "The Glorias" based on the life of political activist Gloria Steinem. "I believed that she was superhuman and that she was going to live forever, and I certainly believed that she was going to outlast this administration," Moore said. Midler added emotionally, "I think people are just so beaten up. There's a lot of sorrow — a tremendous amount of sorrow and a tremendous amount of instability and a tremendous amount of heartbreak." Watch "The Glorias" premiering Sept. 30 on digital and Amazon Prime Video.

