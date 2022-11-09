Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the star teases what fans can expect from her new Housewives-centric podcast "ReWives" to host Lauren Herbert. Bethenny, who left "RHONY" back in 2019, also reacted to her former castmates Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill slamming the project, sharing, "I hope they feel better soon." "ReWives" will debut on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard Nov. 14.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight