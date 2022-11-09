Main Content

Bethenny Frankel Teases New 'ReWives' Podcast: 'It Elevates The Franchise' (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP11/09/22

Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the star teases what fans can expect from her new Housewives-centric podcast "ReWives" to host Lauren Herbert. Bethenny, who left "RHONY" back in 2019, also reacted to her former castmates Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill slamming the project, sharing, "I hope they feel better soon." "ReWives" will debut on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard Nov. 14.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Bethenny Frankel, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.