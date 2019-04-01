Bethenny Frankel Suffers Major Mid-Flight Fish Allergy Scare

Bethenny Frankel took to social media to share that she suffered a fish allergy scare while aboard a flight. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Bethenny Frankel, Bethenny Frankel rhony, Bethenny Frankel fish allergy, allergies, real housewives, bravol, the real housewives of new york, real housewives of new york, real housewives of new york city, the real housewives of new york city, Bethenny Frankel allergies
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.