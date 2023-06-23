"And Just Like That…" Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on an unexpected shoutout! The former "Real Housewives" star clapped back at a not-so-subtle dig in the Season 2 premiere of the "Sex and the City" spinoff this week, in which Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw laughs at a pointed mention of Bethenny's name. The Skinnygirl mogul appeared to take the shade in stride but couldn't help dropping a zinger of her own, smiling in a new social media video captioned, "When you're off TV for years…AND JUST LIKE THAT…catty housewives are still talking about you."

