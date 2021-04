Also available on the nbc app

Bethenny Frankel has some celebrating to do! The “Real Housewives of New York” alum is reportedly engaged to Paul Bernon, according to People. The news comes as Frankel and her ex Jason Hoppy, who got married in 2010 and broke up in 2012, finalized their contentious divorce, according to Page Six. Per the outlet, a judge signed off on their divorce in January 2021.

