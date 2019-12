Also available on the NBC app

Wait, what?! Just days after Bethenny Frankel announced her shocking exit from "The Real Housewives of New York City," the Skinnygirl founder made waves once again when she seemingly revealed that she is secretly married. "To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is," Bethenny tweeted.

