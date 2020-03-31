Also available on the nbc app

Bethenny Frankel is giving back. The “Real Housewives of New York” alum took to Instagram to share that she and her charity are helping out medical professionals battling coronavirus in New York by donating 1 million hazmat suits. The 49-year-old wrote, “Mission #1: deliver 1 million biohazard water resistant full body protective suits in 22 trucks to the. New York state government.” On top of that, she’s also donated 10,000 face masks to coronavirus relief efforts.

