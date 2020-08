Also available on the NBC app

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton is a mom to two boys! The 28-year-old athlete announced the arrival of her second son, Wesley Phillip Dirks, on Instagram on Tuesday by sharing an adorable family photo with her children and husband Adam Dirks. "It's been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us!" Bethany gushed. "We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!"

