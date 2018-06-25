BET Awards: Amber Rose Reveals Why She's Raising Her Son To Be A Feminist Like Her

Amber Rose chats with Access at the 2018 BET Awards about why it's so important to support the #MeToo and feminist movements.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, amber rose feminism, amber rose metoo, amber rose interviews, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, amber rose, access, entertainment, amber rose 2018, amber rose mom, celebrity, gossip, bet awards, breaking news, entertainment news, red carpet, bet, metoo, 2018 bet awards, time's up
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.