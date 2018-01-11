Best Of Halloween In Hollywood: Stars' Sexiest Costumes & Biggest Transformations!

From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to the Kardashians and more! Hollywood put on their spookiest and sexiest costumes to celebrate Halloween!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, kourtney kardashian, neil patrick harris, chrissy teigen, interviews, jennifer garner, saint west, celebrity, sarah michelle gellar, david burtka, gossip, kardashian-jenner, breaking news, jay-z, brad falchuk, joe jonas, emily ratajkowski, the weeknd, john legend, reese witherspoon, bella hadid, hollywood, celebrity news, access, entertainment, kylie jenner, beyoncé, gwyneth paltrow, kim kardashian, entertainment news, freddie prinze jr., sophie turner, reign disick
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.