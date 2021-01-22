Also available on the nbc app

Yep, Bernie Sanders is well aware he's an internet sensation! The Vermont senator went viral with his casual and comfy inauguration outfit on Wednesday, complete with a parka and handmade wool mittens. But, it was his charmingly grumpy-looking sitting pose that turned the whole look into a pop culture phenomenon and sparked seemingly endless memes. Bernie revealed on Thursday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he knows all about the online response and he even chuckled over one favorite example, but he also couldn't help noting that he doesn't quite understand what all the fuss is about.

