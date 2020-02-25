Also available on the nbc app

Benji Madden is showering his girls with so much love! The star took to Instagram to share a super heartfelt message about his wife, Cameron Diaz, and their baby girl, Raddix. "My wife and daughter fill me up with so much gratitude every day, I feel so lucky just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much love & best wishes," the 40-year-old star penned alongside a drawing of three red roses. Even though the Hollywood couple have not released much info about their new bundle of joy, this sweet post just totally proved that the Good Charlotte rocker is loving dad life!

