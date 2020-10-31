Main Content

Benjamin Bratt joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on “Access Daily” to chat about his new film “Follow Me Home” and also reflect on the upcoming 20th anniversary of the iconic film, “Miss Congeniality” in which he starred alongside Sandra Bullock. “I only have the best memories. Sandy is a dear friend and not only was she the star of the movie she was the producer of the film,” he said. “I had no idea at the time how just beloved the film was going to become. I wasn’t even sure after I read it, that it was funny. This is insight into how bad my taste is, because, it’s brilliantly funny, I just think she’s amazing and she’s the best in the business.” Go to www.followmehomethemovie.com for a free screening of Benjamin's new film.

