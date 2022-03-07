Kylie Jenner Stuns In Thigh-High Boots Less Than 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy
CLIP 03/31/22
Main Content
Benedict Cumberbatch responded to Sam Elliott's negative reaction to his Oscar-nominated film "The Power of the Dog" on Friday during a BAFTA film sessions event. "Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that, someone really took offense...to the West being portrayed in this way," Benedict said. Sam, 77, had called Benedict's film a "piece of s**t" on an episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in February, and said he was not a fan of how the American West was portrayed.