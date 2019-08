Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, Showtime's "Patrick Melrose" star Benedict Cumberbatch tells Access' Kit Hoover and Scott Evans that despite his cool demeanor, he does get "completely freaked out" when meeting celebs whose work he is a fan of. Watch as he shares an example from when he recently met Emma Stone. Plus, the actor praises the high quality of television dramas out there now.

