Ben Stiller sure is one proud papa! The “Tropic Thunder” actor took his daughter Ella Olivia, 17, to the premiere of the Broadway show “The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” on Wednesday and the two were all smiles the entire night. Ben, who has only made a few appearances on screen recently, was dressed casually with a navy top and indigo jeans. His teen daughter opted for a chic all-black ensemble. Talk about a cute date night!

