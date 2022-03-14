Main Content

Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, Viola Davis, & More Stars Pay Tribute To The Late William Hurt

William Hurt has died at the age of 71 and Hollywood is mourning the loss of the Oscar-winner. Best known for his work in "Kiss Of The Spider Woman," William was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that spread to the bone back in 2018 and is survived by four children. Comedian Ben Stiller wrote a heartfelt tribute to the star. "I'm very sad about the passing of William Hurt...I had a chance to spend time with when I was younger…He made a huge impact," he wrote in part.

