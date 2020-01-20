Also available on the NBC app

Is Ben Higgins is ready to take his relationship to the next level?! The former "Bachelor" got candid with Access Hollywood about his romance with girlfriend Jessica Clarke, teasing that he's ready for engagement. Ben also spilled why he will be totally "shocked" if Peter Weber is single at the end of his journey on this season of "The Bachelor." Plus, Ben chatted about why he decided to partner alongside Chris Harrison with CoinMaster.

