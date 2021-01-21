Also available on the nbc app

Ben Higgins is speaking his mind! "The Bachelor" alum shared his candid thoughts with Access Hollywood about Dale Moss and Clare Crawley's recent breakup. Ben slammed Dale for "blindsiding" Clare when he announced the news of their split on Instagram before allegedly telling Clare he was going to make it public. Ben also gave an update on his wedding plans with Jessica Clarke. Plus, the reality star chatted about golfing at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

