Also available on the nbc app

Ben Higgins is waiting to tie the knot with fiancé Jessica Clarke before they enjoy their own personal and private fantasy suite - aka they are keep things PG-13. Ben joined his fellow bachelor nation alum Nick Viall on his hit podcast "The Viall Files" to discuss life in quarantine and his recent engagement to Jessica. Ben confessed that not only are the two sleeping in separate beds, they are also waiting until marriage to have sex.

Appearing: