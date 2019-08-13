Ben Higgins Claps Back At Troll Who Says His Girlfriend 'Looks Like She's In High School'

Also available on the NBC app

Don't come for Ben Higgins' girlfriend! When "The Bachelor" alum shared a cute picture of himself and his sweetheart, 24-year-old Jessica Clarke, from Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's wedding, a commenter slammed Jess' youthful appearance, saying she looked "like she's in high school." Ben defended Jessica in the comments, calling her "a beautifully spry, youthfully joy-filled and optimistically wise 24-year-old."

