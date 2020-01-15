Also available on the NBC app

Ben Feldman joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and got super real about fatherhood! Ben, who is a proud dad to two kiddos, revealed the super relatable reason why he enjoys going on flights. Ben also dished on his recent kid-free vacation with his wife to Mexico. Plus, the actor promised that the hit comedy "Superstore" is "as good as it's ever been." You can catch Ben on the NBC series on Thursdays.

