Ben Affleck is a father first. The actor spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of “The Way Back” on Sunday where he shared that being a good dad is the most important role in his life. After joking that his latest film might be a little inappropriate for his kids’ age, he said that he hopes viewers leave the movie knowing that setbacks and failures do not define a person. “The Way Back” hits theaters on March 6th.

