Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus Spotted Hanging Out With Alex Rodriguez

CLIP06/22/21
Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus was spotted hanging out with Alex Rodriguez in video footage obtained by Page Six. The outlet reports that they are just friends and a rep for Alex told them, “There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years.” Lindsay, a TV producer, formerly dated Ben Affleck from 2017 until 2019. Alex’s ex fiancée Jennifer Lopez is currently dating Ben Affleck after calling it quits with Alex.

