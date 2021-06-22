Camila Cabello Addresses Fan Speculation Of Engagement
Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus was spotted hanging out with Alex Rodriguez in video footage obtained by Page Six. The outlet reports that they are just friends and a rep for Alex told them, “There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years.” Lindsay, a TV producer, formerly dated Ben Affleck from 2017 until 2019. Alex’s ex fiancée Jennifer Lopez is currently dating Ben Affleck after calling it quits with Alex.