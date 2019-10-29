Ben Affleck Vows To Bounce Back After Sobriety 'Slip': 'I'm Not Going To Let It Derail Me'

Also available on the NBC app

Ben Affleck was open and honest when paparazzi stopped him the morning after he got off track on his sobriety at an Oct. 26 Halloween party. "It happens, just a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me," the 47-year-old actor shared. Ben has long been candid about his battle with alcohol addiction and a source tells Access Hollywood of the night out, "You could tell that it wasn't an easy thing for him, but Ben owned his mistake. He said it happens, that he slipped up, but that it won't happen again."

Appearing: